Ukraine: life and resistance in a society attacked by Russian imperialism

Dec. 13, 2022 18:00-20:00 Simon Pirani London. Honorary professor at the University of Durham, author of Burning Up: A Global History of Fossil Fuel Consumption (Pluto Press, 2018) and writes at peoplenature.org The limits of western economic war with Russia and the failure of climate policy How can we understand the economic war being waged alongside the military conflict, the resulting disruption of energy markets, and their place in the broader social and ecological crises shaking capital? https://uni-salzburg.webex.com/uni-salzburg/j.php?MTID=md5737984e07d4c7f573ee218d6417780 2734 427 6157 niSTaYf7K26

Dec. 20, 2022 18:00-20:00 Ilya Budraitskis Political Scientist. He teaches in Moscow school for Social and Economic Sciences. He is author of the book Dissidents among dissidents. Ideology, Politics, and the Left in Post-Soviet Russia (Verso 2022) Why Putinism is a new form of fascism. Putin’s regime has over twenty years experienced a gradual evolution from depoliticized neoliberal authoritarianism into a brutal dictatorship which can be characterized as a new form of fascism. https://uni-salzburg.webex.com/uni-salzburg/j.php?MTID=m6293459699d6b803f348ad8bd09ccbb9 2733 130 6571 niSTaYf7K26

Jan. 10, 2023 18:00-20:00 Oksana Dutchak Kyiv/Leipzig. PhD in social sciences, Berliner Institut für empirische Integrations- und Migrationsforschung. Co-editor of the journal Commons Care labour before and during the war. How did governmental policies in care sectors shape gender inequality in the society? What was the role of networks and unions in these sectors? How all these influence society during the war and the vision of the future reconstruction? https://uni-salzburg.webex.com/uni-salzburg/j.php?MTID=m47d3927220abff6b772ed14b26596352 2731 017 3215 niSTaYf7K26

Jan. 17, 2023 18:00-20:00 Denys Pilash Political scientist, associate professor at University of Kyiv, Co-editor of the journal Сommons, member of Sotsialnyi Rukh (Social Movement) Popular resistance against the Russian invasion Why is it important to support Ukrainian resistance and why this resistance has far-reaching effects of the further developments in Europe and the world? https://uni-salzburg.webex.com/uni-salzburg/j.php?MTID=m05583ea73dd747cb6c5301246c1b8ee8 2734 611 1241 niSTaYf7K26