Ukraine: life and resistance in a society attacked by Russian imperialism

Geographies of Uneven Development
Lecture series Theories and Debates in Geography
Dec. 13, 2022 – Jan. 24, 2023 (18:00 – 20:00)
Lectures online per Webex
|Dec. 13, 2022
18:00-20:00
|Simon Pirani
London. Honorary professor at the University of Durham, author of Burning Up: A Global History of Fossil Fuel Consumption (Pluto Press, 2018) and writes at peoplenature.org
|The limits of western economic war with Russia and the failure of climate policy
How can we understand the economic war being waged alongside the military conflict, the resulting disruption of energy markets, and their place in the broader social and ecological crises shaking capital?
|Dec. 20, 2022
18:00-20:00
|Ilya Budraitskis
Political Scientist. He teaches in Moscow school for Social and Economic Sciences. He is author of the book Dissidents among dissidents. Ideology, Politics, and the Left in Post-Soviet Russia (Verso 2022)
|Why Putinism is a new form of fascism.
Putin’s regime has over twenty years experienced a gradual evolution from depoliticized neoliberal authoritarianism into a brutal dictatorship which can be characterized as a new form of fascism.
|Jan. 10, 2023
18:00-20:00
|Oksana Dutchak
Kyiv/Leipzig. PhD in social sciences, Berliner Institut für empirische Integrations- und Migrationsforschung. Co-editor of the journal Commons
|Care labour before and during the war.
How did governmental policies in care sectors shape gender inequality in the society? What was the role of networks and unions in these sectors? How all these influence society during the war and the vision of the future reconstruction?
|Jan. 17, 2023
18:00-20:00
|Denys Pilash
Political scientist, associate professor at University of Kyiv, Co-editor of the journal Сommons, member of Sotsialnyi Rukh (Social Movement)
|Popular resistance against the Russian invasion
Why is it important to support Ukrainian resistance and why this resistance has far-reaching effects of the further developments in Europe and the world?
|Jan. 24, 2023
18:00-20:00
|Natalia Lomonosova
Sociologist, Kyiv.
Researcher at Cedos (Centre for Society Research), member of Sotsialnyi Rukh (Social Movement)
|How the war changes society.
How the war has influenced vulnerable populations, how it deepened existing vulnerabilities and social divisions; how it has influenced the sphere of work and economic situation of households in general?
