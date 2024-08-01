Liebe Leser:innen!

Wir möchten auf das Moishe Postone Legacy Project (MPLP) aufmerksam machen, das eine Gruppe von Freund:innen, Familienmitgliedern und früheren Student:innen von Moishe Postone entwickelt hat. Das Projekt hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, Postones Werk allgemein zugänglich zu machen, zu verbreiten und seine Gedanken weiterzuentwickeln.

Kern des Projekts ist die Website moishepostone.org. Sie bietet eine Bibliografie der veröffentlichten Werke und Interviews von Postone sowie Informationen über die Sammlung seiner Schriften, die für die Archive vorbereitet wurden. Weiterhin werden hier unveröffentlichte Schriften sowie Audio- und Videoaufnahmen verfügbar sein. Und schließlich werden dort Neuigkeiten und Updates zu Konferenzen, Veröffentlichungen und anderen Projekten geteilt.

Wir freuen uns sehr über dieses Projekt, da wir uns Moishe Postone sowohl persönlich als auch theoretisch sehr verbunden fühlen, und möchten in Zukunft mit dem MPLP zusammenarbeiten. Bitte helft dabei, das Projekt bekannt zu machen.

Die krisis-Redaktion

Unten findet ihr die Mail, mit der die Projektgruppe das Moishe Postone Legacy Project vorstellt (gerne weiterleiten).

Moishe Postone Legacy Project

Dear readers!

We would like to draw your attention to the Moishe Postone Legacy Project (MPLP), an initative launched by a group of Moishe Postone’s friends, family members and former students. The project „seeks to make Moishe Postone’s work available to all, and to promote engagement with his ideas“.

Core of the project is the website moishepostone.org. It offers a bibliography of Postone’s published works and interviews, as well as information about the collection of his writings, which have been prepared for the archives. Furthermore, unpublished writings, audio and video recordings will be available here. And finally, news and updates on conferences, publications and other projects will be shared there.

We are excited about this project, as we feel very connected to Moishe Postone both personally and theoretically, and we would like to collaborate with the MPLP in the future. We encourage you to explore the website and help spread the word about the project.

The krisis editorial team

Below you will find the email in which the Moishe Postone Legacy Project introduces itself (feel free to forward it).



Dear Friends,



After Moishe Postone passed away in 2018, a group of his friends, family members, and former students collaborated to establish the Moishe Postone Legacy Project. Postone was an important interpreter of Marx and Critical Theory, and his work helps to grasp transformations of capitalism today. The MPLP seeks to make Postone’s work available to all, and to promote engagement with his ideas. We are writing to update you on our progress.



We first want to thank the many people who have contacted us to offer assistance and support. We appreciate this so much, and we’ll return to it below. We also warmly thank the Center for Transcultural Studies, which has provided wonderful support in establishing the MPLP.

Website

We are delighted to announce the launch of moishepostone.org. We intend this website to serve several purposes. It provides a bibliography of Postone’s published works and interviews, and information on the collection of his papers that we have prepared for the archives. It also will be a place for us to share unpublished writings and audio and video recordings. Currently you can find a preview of archival documents here, and audio recordings of some of his lectures on Capital here. We are editing video and hope to make this available soon as well. We’ll also share news and updates on conferences, publications, and other projects. In all respects, the site is a work in progress, and we will continue to develop and expand it.

Archival Collection

We have been working to organize and prepare Postone’s papers for transfer to the University of Chicago archives. We also have been developing a detailed index to aid researchers, as it will be some time before professional archivists are able to fully process the collection. We have indexed and transferred 110 boxes of documents to Special Collections at the Regenstein Library. In the future, we hope to offer a limited number of small grants to support researchers seeking to work with the papers. You can find more information about the archive here.

Further Plans

While the archival work and the website have been our first priorities, we have been planning further projects. We are working on a volume of previously published essays and articles, which Postone had been editing before his death, and we are exploring other publication possibilities. We are also supporting ongoing translation work, and we intend to collaborate on conferences that engage with Postone’s ideas. We hope to share updates on these projects soon.

Help and Support

Our thanks, once again, to those who have written to offer help and support. If you would like to volunteer some of your time, please let us know via the Contact page. We are looking especially for people with experience in audio and video editing and website construction. We further welcome financial support of any amount, which we will use in making archival, audio, and video records of Postone available on the website. If you find this work important and useful, please consider contributing via our Support page.



We intend to send newsletters like this biannually, with updates and announcements. If you would rather not receive these mailings in the future, you can opt out via the “unsubscribe” link below. Please share this email widely, and if you are not on our mailing list and would like to be, please subscribe here.



In solidarity,

The Moishe Postone Legacy Project



